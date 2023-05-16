Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 152,566 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 3.9% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.23% of Ares Capital worth $21,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,507.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,859 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 122.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. 81,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,837. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

