GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Up 6.8% in April

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
GitLab Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ GTLB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,193. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
