Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 602.0 days.

Givaudan Price Performance

GVDBF remained flat at $3,539.12 during trading on Tuesday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $2,645.88 and a twelve month high of $3,650.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,226.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,159.82.

Get Givaudan alerts:

About Givaudan

(Get Rating)

See Also

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.