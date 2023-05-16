Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 66100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Glacier Media Trading Down 16.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.73 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Media Company Profile

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

