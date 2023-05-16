Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 285,200 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 258,900 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Global Industrial Price Performance

GIC traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 39,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,007. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $894.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.71. Global Industrial has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $37.32.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,797,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 60,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.