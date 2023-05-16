Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Up 10.4% in April

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 73,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Global Water Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GWRS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $259.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 2,362 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,651.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,232,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 59.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 192.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

