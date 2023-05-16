GMX (GMX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $540.65 Million

GMX (GMX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, GMX has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. GMX has a total market capitalization of $540.65 million and approximately $17.68 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can now be purchased for about $62.05 or 0.00229147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,214,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,712,671 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

