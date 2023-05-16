GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

GNNDY stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Handelsbanken initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.