Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Gogoro from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Friday.

Gogoro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GGR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 224,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Gogoro has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.13 million and a P/E ratio of -7.07.

Institutional Trading of Gogoro

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 8,502,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,238 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gogoro during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

