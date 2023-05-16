Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in April

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Gold Reserve Trading Up 2.0 %

GDRZF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,956. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.38. Gold Reserve has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

