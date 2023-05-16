Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.83.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $475,889.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after buying an additional 1,771,873 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $15,461,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $9,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Further Reading

