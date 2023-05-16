Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Short Interest Up 6.3% in April

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 646,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AUMN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Minerals during the third quarter worth $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 1,329,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,316. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.48% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

