Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Shares Down 12%

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Rating) shares traded down 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 138,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 446% from the average session volume of 25,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.86.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

