Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 159,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 399,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,345,000. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 357,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.49. 151,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,533. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

