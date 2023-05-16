Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) Trading Down 0%

Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.51 and last traded at $67.11. 1,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.11.
Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.11.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (GFIN)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.