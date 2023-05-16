GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1085008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Down 9.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$92.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

