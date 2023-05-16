Graft Polymer Plc (LON:GPL) Insider Acquires £2,819.95 in Stock

Graft Polymer Plc (LON:GPL – Get Rating) insider Alex Brooks bought 56,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £2,819.95 ($3,532.44).

Shares of Graft Polymer stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 363,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 18.19. The firm has a market cap of £4.68 million and a P/E ratio of -15.25. Graft Polymer Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 16.25 ($0.20). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.53.

Graft Polymer (UK) Plc engages in the research and development of polymer modification technologies and techniques in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company offers GRAFTABOND, a line of graft/block copolymers for combining various polymers with fiberglass, carbon fiber, mineral, natural fillers, and mixed polymer waste; GRAFTALEN, a line of reactive solid super-concentrates for polyolefin rheology modification, e-modulus enhancers, PET/PBT chain extenders, and AOX masterbatch; and GRAFTAPOR, a line of porous polymer-carriers for use in liquid chemicals.

