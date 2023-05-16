Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Director Acquires $24,060.00 in Stock

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) Director Mark Kuperschmid bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $24,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,060. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 36,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,707. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.50%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

