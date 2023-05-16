Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.21.

Shares of COP stock opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

