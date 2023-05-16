Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 7,062.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627,955 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IGF opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

