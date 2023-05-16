Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,617 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $195.46 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.47 and its 200-day moving average is $209.58. The company has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

