Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $199.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.