Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 109,459 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109,459 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Air Lease worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $601.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

