Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,232 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

