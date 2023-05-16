Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 951 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $88.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

