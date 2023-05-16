Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,251,000 after purchasing an additional 300,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,646,000 after acquiring an additional 202,405 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 5,847,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,243,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 233,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,578,000 after acquiring an additional 687,464 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CWK opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

