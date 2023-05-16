Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CEO Todd A. Becker Sells 20,000 Shares

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) CEO Todd A. Becker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,822,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of GPRE stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 598,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

