Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CEO Todd A. Becker Sells 20,000 Shares

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) CEO Todd A. Becker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,822,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Green Plains Stock Performance
Shares of GPRE stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 598,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.
