Greenfield FTC Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Greenfield FTC Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.8% of Greenfield FTC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenfield FTC Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.18. 2,999,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,769,318. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

