Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 22.45%.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping Stock Performance

GRIN stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $208.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

Grindrod Shipping Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.