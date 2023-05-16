Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62,204 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

About Grove Collaborative

Shares of Grove Collaborative stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. Grove Collaborative has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

