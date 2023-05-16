Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.68

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Grupo Carso Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.62.

About Grupo Carso

(Get Rating)

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

