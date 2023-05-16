Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) vs. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Head to Head Survey

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Grupo Financiero Galicia pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Galicia 3.75% 9.89% 1.83% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 27.08% 7.94% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grupo Financiero Galicia and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Galicia 0 1 1 0 2.50 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus target price of $21.30, suggesting a potential upside of 76.76%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Galicia $692.64 billion 0.00 $374.52 million $1.34 8.99 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $358.80 million 1.89 $109.00 million $809.87 6.80

Grupo Financiero Galicia has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Financiero Galicia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Galicia beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results. The Ecosistema Naranja X segment represents the brand credit cards, consumer finance, and digital banking services business. The Insurance segment consists of insurance firms business and Sudamericana Holding SA. The Other Businesses segment refers to equity investments. The Adjustments segment relates to consolidation adjustments and eliminations of transactions among subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

