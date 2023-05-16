GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $1,533.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,533.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.79) to GBX 1,730 ($21.67) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.91) to GBX 1,400 ($17.54) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 115.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of GSK by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK Stock Up 0.7 %

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. GSK has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

