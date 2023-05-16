GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Short Interest Update

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas lowered GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $57.35. 455,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,139. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

