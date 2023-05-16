Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Cuts Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,401 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after buying an additional 7,022,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,316,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,339 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,000 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. HSBC cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.26.

NYSE:XPEV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,301,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,462,474. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

