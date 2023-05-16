Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,717,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,509,000. Granite Ridge Resources comprises about 5.6% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

GRNT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. 8,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,177. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Granite Ridge Resources Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

