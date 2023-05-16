Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMPL. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Amplitude by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amplitude by 658.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,878.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,878.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,798 shares of company stock valued at $352,875. Company insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair cut shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

AMPL stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,269. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $985.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

