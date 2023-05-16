Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises about 1.0% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1,073.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,871 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after acquiring an additional 42,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 49,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,620 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.34. 2,228,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,390,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,588,003.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,429,617 shares of company stock valued at $418,833,220. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.