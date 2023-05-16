Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Sells 89,500 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lowered its position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,500 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AEVA shares. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Aeva Technologies Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of AEVA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. 193,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,358. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 3,513.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.