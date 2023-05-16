Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Takes Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Victory Capital accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Victory Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 442.4% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Victory Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 331,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Insider Activity

Victory Capital Price Performance

In other news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $414,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,293,010.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.25. 67,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,557. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 36.06%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating).

