Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Trading Up 0.3%

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €193.95 ($210.82) and last traded at €190.90 ($207.50). Approximately 171,817 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €190.25 ($206.79).

A number of analysts have commented on HNR1 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €190.00 ($206.52) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($239.13) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €181.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €181.18.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

