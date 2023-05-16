HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Short Interest Update

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.57. The stock had a trading volume of 888,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,882. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.73.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,467 shares of company stock worth $3,975,488. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,038,000 after acquiring an additional 446,839 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

