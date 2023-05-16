Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Hold

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.13.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HL opened at $5.33 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 14.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.