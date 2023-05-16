Hedera Price Reaches $0.0522 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $15.30 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00055042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00039998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,341,900,299 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,341,900,299.397957 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05260718 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $16,415,811.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

