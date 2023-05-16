Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Short Interest Update

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 8,440,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $999.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.78. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $287.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

