Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HCVI remained flat at $10.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,830. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCVI. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 92.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

