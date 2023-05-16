Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

HLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Herbalife has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herbalife will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $330,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at $485,477.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sophie L’helias purchased 8,500 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at $332,328.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 8.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the first quarter worth $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

