HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12.35 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, HI has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market cap of $12.35 million and $292,653.76 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025066 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018369 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,090.16 or 1.00037303 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00447646 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $276,491.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.