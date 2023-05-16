Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) PT Raised to $76.00 at Truist Financial

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HGV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:HGV opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after acquiring an additional 455,826 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after acquiring an additional 387,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,338,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,888,000 after acquiring an additional 741,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

