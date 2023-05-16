HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) PT Lowered to C$10.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HLTRF opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $10.96.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

